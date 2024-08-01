33 of the best vehicles seen dropping off prom-goers across Preston, South Ribble & the Fylde

Published 1st Aug 2024

For the 2024 prom season, the young ladies and gentlemen across Central Lancashire and the Fylde wowed in glamorous outfits, but something else also stole the show...

Schools from across Lancashire have all held their leavers proms over the last few weeks.

Amongst the well dressed prom-goers some also went the extra mile by arriving in – what can only be described as – spectacular vehicles.

From the sporty sleek to the classic and the wacky, take a look at some of the best vehicles seen dropping off prom-goers below:

1. Best prom vehicles Lancashire

Take a look at 33 of the best arrivals at Lancashire Proms | submit

Three friends arrive in a tuk-tuk

2. Archbishop's prom

Three friends arrive in a tuk-tuk | submit

Two young ladies arrive in a taxi?

3. Tarleton Academy prom

Two young ladies arrive in a taxi? | submit

A group of friends arrive in a police van

4. Ashton's 2024 prom

A group of friends arrive in a police van | submit

A prom geor arrives in helicopter

5. Kirkham Grammar's Year 13 prom

A prom geor arrives in helicopter | submit

Four friends with their fabulous vintage car

6. Tarleton Academy prom

Four friends with their fabulous vintage car | submit

