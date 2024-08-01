Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An up and coming rock star has announced a new tour, coming to Blackpool, which is part of an initivative encouraging artists to vist more grassroot venues.

An enigmatic, genre-bending alt rock/metal artist called Kid Brunswick is embarking on the inaugural MVT Cohorts tour this month and he is coming to Bootleg Social in Blackpool on August 8.

The fourteen-date tour, which includes gigs across the UK, comes ahead of the release of the 25-year-old performer’s newest EP called ‘Dead Forever’.

What is the MVT Cohorts tour?

The MVT Cohorts tour, organised by the charity Music Venue Trust (MVT), is a new initiative aiming to combat the shrinking tour circuit.

MVT say increased costs of touring, including fuel, accommodation and transport, and uncertainty about the impact of the cost-of-living crisis on ticket sales, are forcing artists, agents and managers to reduce the financial risks associated with playing extensive nationwide tours.

As a result, tours are focusing on major cities and missing out Grassroots Music Venues in hundreds of towns, rural areas and smaller cities across the country meaning established grassroots venues are no longer being offered touring artists and music fans are no longer able to see their favourite artists, or discover new ones, without travelling to the major cities.

Rockstar Kid Brunswick is performing at the Bootleg Social in Blackpool on August 8. Credit: Republic Media and Google Maps | Republic Media and Google Maps

What has Boothouse Social said?

Milo McManus, Inhouse Promoter of Bootleg Social: “Since opening in 2014 Bootleg has hosted the likes of The Wombats, IDLES, Miles Kane, The Lathums, SlowThai, The Coral, The Zutons, The Hunna, Electric Six and more. Now tours are going to just a few of the major cities and skipping other markets denying music fans access to exciting live music. We're excited to be part of this new initiative from Music Venue Trust to revitalise the touring circuit and bring these artists to their wider fanbase.”

What has Kid Brunswick said?

Kid Brunswick said: “These days, the high costs of everything make it challenging to plan tours beyond major cities, which is really frustrating. Musicians should have the chance to perform nationwide, and fans should be able to enjoy live music without travelling long distances to major cities. Thanks to Music Venue Trust, I've been able to perform in smaller towns I wouldn't have reached otherwise. This tour is amazing, I’m extremely grateful to have this opportunity to play nationwide.”

25-year-old Kid Brunswick is a genre-bending alt rock/metal artist from London. Credit: Republic Media | Republic Media

How does it work?

The MVT Cohorts project will underwrite the costs of the shows, ensuring that both the artists and venues receive a guaranteed fee, removing the financial uncertainty that comes with extending tours in the UK to reach secondary and tertiary markets, thereby allowing the artists to diversify their tours and play outside the major cities and the venues to programme diverse and varied gigs.

For future tours MVT will organise Grassroots Music Venues into ‘Cohorts’ - networks of venues each with its own distinctive identity, facility or approach but which all share a common theme and goal to support touring artists and development.

A ‘Cohort’ might denote a group of venues that specialise in certain musical genres, reflect venues with a unique production style, such as seated atmospheric or small capacity, or have specific audience demographics that are underserved.

Each ‘Cohort’ will form a preset and agreed touring opportunity which artists, agents, managers and promoters can tap into to support tours reaching those areas currently being left behind, helping to prioritise places and communities most in need of cultural investment.

What does the MVT say?

Mark Davyd, CEO and Founder Music Venue Trust, said “Everyone in the grassroots sector is talking about the huge decline in artist touring. This is the essential lifeblood of grassroots music venues, and Music Venue Trust is determined to show that the enthusiasm for live music, especially new and original live music, is still as strong as ever. We’ve got to fight back against the concept that live music will only be available in major cities in huge arenas at prices out of reach to most music fans. I’m often asked what music fans can do to support the campaign to keep music live in our communities. Here’s the answer: Get out and see an MVT Cohorts show and let’s prove to the music industry that live music still belongs to all of us.”

Where else will Kid Brunswick go?

MVT Cohorts x Kid Brunswick tour dates:

5/8: Beat Generator, Dundee

6/8: Ivory Blacks, Glasgow

7/8: The Cluny 2, Newcastle

8/8: Bootleg Social, Blackpool

10/8: Key Club, Leeds

11/8: Rebellion, Manchester

12/8: Exchange, Bristol

13/8: Parish, Huddersfield

15/8: Sugarmill, Stoke

16/8: Sin City, Swansea

17/8: The Horn, St Albans

18/8: The Joiners, Southampton

20/8: The Forum, Tunbridge Wells

21/8: The Underworld, London