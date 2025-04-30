Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A “despicable” Blackpool paedophile, 63, who sexually assaulted two children who were both under the age of 13 has been jailed.

Police launched an investigation after the sexual offences were reported to them in 2022.

John Heggie was arrested and later charged with causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, sexual activity in the presence of a child and sexual assault on a child.

John Heggie sexually assaulted two children who were both under the age of 13 | Lancashire Police

Heggie, 63, of Troutbeck Crescent, Blackpool, was found guilty of the offences and sentenced to nine years in prison following a trial at Preston Crown Court.

He was also given an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) and ordered to sign the sex offenders register.

Det Chief Tristan Farley said: “Heggie’s victims are children – some of the most vulnerable members of our society.

“He preyed on them and used them for his own perverted sexual gratification.

“He is a despicable man, and I welcome the custodial sentence handed down on him this month.

“The victims in this case have been incredibly brave throughout the whole process.

“I can only praise them for having the strength to come forward and talk to us. I hope that with Heggie behind bars, they can now begin to rebuild and move forward in their young lives.”

He added: “I want to send a message to anyone who may have been a victim of any sexual offence today: if you have been a victim of any sexual offence, please know that you will be listened to, your report will be investigated, and we will do everything we can to get you justice.”

If you or somebody you know has been the victim of a sexual offence, report it online via https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/ or call 101.

Always call 999 if a crime is in progress.