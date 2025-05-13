Daughter of man who suffered cardiac arrest during Beaverbrooks 10k run gives update
Alan Evans, 64, who had been participating in Beaverbrooks Blackpool 10k Fun Run on the Promenade on Sunday with his son Danny, 34, had hit his head and suffered a cardiac arrest.
Springing into action three nurses performed CPR on him.
Thanking the nurses, Alan’s daughter Jodie posted on a public Facebook group with over 50,000 members, hoping they would read the message and come forward.
She said: “My dad did the fun run and unfortunately he fell and hit his head and had a cardiac arrest and stopped breathing for 4 minutes.
“I’m just looking for the 3 nurses who was running besides my dad as they gave him CPR as me and my family would like to thank them.”
In an updated post earlier today she said that her dad was ‘doing well’ and that one of the nurses had paid him a visit.
The post read: “My dad is awake now and doing well, but confused and frustrated when he woke up which is understandable.
“He is very overwhelmed with the amount of support he’s had and been given.
“It was also very nice that one of the nurses that saved my dad’s life came to see him yesterday in person, very emotional moment.”
She added that her dad would also like to thank the other two nurses in person and if they were reading this to get in touch.
She said: “We can’t thank you both, and to everyone else involved we thank you all and appreciate everything you did.”