Daughter of man who suffered cardiac arrest during Beaverbrooks 10k run gives update

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 13th May 2025, 17:44 BST
Updated 13th May 2025, 20:50 BST
The daughter of a man who a suffered cardiac arrest during a 10k run in Blackpool has provided an update to his many well-wishers.

Alan Evans, 64, who had been participating in Beaverbrooks Blackpool 10k Fun Run on the Promenade on Sunday with his son Danny, 34, had hit his head and suffered a cardiac arrest.

Springing into action three nurses performed CPR on him.

Alan Evans, 64, (right) pictured with his son Danny, 34, before the race.placeholder image
Alan Evans, 64, (right) pictured with his son Danny, 34, before the race. | Jodie Evans

Thanking the nurses, Alan’s daughter Jodie posted on a public Facebook group with over 50,000 members, hoping they would read the message and come forward.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She said: “My dad did the fun run and unfortunately he fell and hit his head and had a cardiac arrest and stopped breathing for 4 minutes.

“I’m just looking for the 3 nurses who was running besides my dad as they gave him CPR as me and my family would like to thank them.”

join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

In an updated post earlier today she said that her dad was ‘doing well’ and that one of the nurses had paid him a visit.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The post read: “My dad is awake now and doing well, but confused and frustrated when he woke up which is understandable.

“He is very overwhelmed with the amount of support he’s had and been given.

“It was also very nice that one of the nurses that saved my dad’s life came to see him yesterday in person, very emotional moment.”

She added that her dad would also like to thank the other two nurses in person and if they were reading this to get in touch.

She said: “We can’t thank you both, and to everyone else involved we thank you all and appreciate everything you did.”

Related topics:BlackpoolLancashireRunning
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice