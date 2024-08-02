A daredevil gran scaled Blackpool Pleasure Beach's flagship rollercoaster The Big One - which stands 235ft above sea level - for a bucket list photo.

Maureen Carroll, 73, scaled the world-famous rollercoaster as part of her mission to take on unusual challenges in retirement.

The former police communications officer also cleaned the rollercoaster’s aircraft warning beacon, which any structure above 200ft is required to have.

Maureen Carroll, 73, at the top of the Big One at Blackpool Pleasure Beach | Pleasure Beach Resort / SWNS

Maureen, from Wigan, said: “Climbing to the top of the Big One was out of this world, it’s one of the best bucket list events I’ve ever done.

“There are no words to describe the views from the top and it’s an experience I’ll never forget.”

Since retiring, Maureen has read the weather forecast for BBC Radio Manchester and announced flight information at Manchester Airport.

She added: “There are lots of things throughout life that you want to do, but you end up putting it to one side for whatever reason.

“But when you get to a certain age you realise that tomorrow isn’t promised, so now if I see something I’d like to do, I write and ask..

“I wanted to do something completely different and I hope I’ve done it justice."

She was offered the chance after requesting permission to entertain guests by playing the role of Gromit, silent sidekick and best friend to the eccentric Wallace.

Both Wallace and Gromit make regular appearances at the park to meet and greet guests outside their titular ride, Wallace & Gromit’s Thrill-O-Matic.

“I am 73 years old but fit and well,” Maureen wrote in her letter.

“I hope with all my heart you would consider this wish for me.”

Pleasure Beach CEO, Amanda Thompson OBE, said the team instantly agreed, and also decided to give her the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to climb the ride.

Maureen with her medal and a Gromit souvenir after climbing to the top of The Big One | Pleasure Beach Resort / SWNS

“Maureen wanted to set herself unique challenges as part of her bucket list, and you don’t get much more unique than climbing to the top of one of the UK’s tallest rollercoasters,” she added.

“We decided to suggest it to her but we had no idea if she’d say yes. Amazingly, she did.

“Maureen’s mission has captured our hearts and is a wonderful reminder that age should never be a barrier to doing something exciting.”

To commemorate Maureen’s efforts, Pleasure Beach awarded her with a medal to prove she reached the Big One’s summit on foot.

Maureen said: “My advice to anyone wanting to do something similar would be to do it.

“Don’t put off until tomorrow what you can do today because life has no guarantees.”

Pleasure Beach Resort is open for the 2024 season until the end of November.

Tickets start at £28 for juniors and £33 for adults, and guests can secure the biggest savings by booking online at www.pleasurebeachresort.com