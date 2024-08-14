Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A hotel company has apologised to guests after being prosecuted for five food hygiene offences and two health and safety offences in Blackpool.

Daish’s Blackpool Hotel Limited - the company responsible for Daish’s Hotel, 224-232 Promenade, Blackpool, FY1 1RZ - pleaded guilty to the offences at Preston Magistrates Court on July 29.

Blackpool Council’s Food Control Officers inspected the kitchen at the hotel on August 31, 2023.

They subsequently discovered a poor level of cleanliness in the kitchen, including dirt to the floor, equipment, shelving, and hand contact points such as switches and plugs.

Last month, the company was ordered to pay a £14,000 fine, £2,000 victim surcharge and £2612.10 in costs.

Paul Harper, Commercial Director, issued an apology to any guests who “experienced concerns following the initial publication of the rating”.

“Daish’s Blackpool Hotel was re-inspected by Blackpool Council’s Food Safety & Hygiene team in April this year, receiving a hygiene rating of four,” he said.

“We were disappointed to learn that the council subsequently decided to seek prosecution for a historical zero rating which was given to the hotel in August 2023.

“Daish’s Holidays has a track record of achieving high-quality food standards across its group of hotels, and we were extremely dismayed that Daish’s Blackpool Hotel fell below the standard that we expect.”

Stagnant water was discovered in a container beneath the sink following a leak | nw

He added: “We took immediate steps to rectify the situation following the result of the 2023 inspection. This included actioning a deep clean in the kitchen over the course of three days, using additional staff resources from our other hotels to ensure swift completion to an exceptionally high standard.

“We also completely restructured our operations department as a result of an investigation into how the situation had occurred.

“I want to apologise to any guests who experienced concerns following the initial publication of the rating, and personally reassure everyone that our customary high standards have not wavered since our swift rectification of the issue.”

During the inspection, officers found the cooking equipment was greasy, food debris was in the freezer, and pans were being stored on the floor.

Stagnant water was also discovered in a container beneath the sink following a leak, and a chest freezer that was labelled as ‘gluten free’ was found to be storing foods containing gluten.

Coun Paula Burdess, Blackpool Council Cabinet Member for Community Safety, Street Scene and Neighbourhoods, said she was “pleased that the court imposed a fine which reflects the seriousness of the offences.”

She added: “Our Food Control Officers were shocked by what they discovered during their inspection.

“The company was found to be flouting regulations put in place to keep the public safe, and the company has been successfully prosecuted.

“Such conduct will not be tolerated.”

The hotel on the Promenade has now been put on the market for £1.7m.

It features 72 en suite bedrooms, a 130-cover restaurant and a function room with a capacity for 120 people.

The accommodation is arranged across three upper floors and a basement, with lift access to all floors.