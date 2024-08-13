Why five access points to the beach on Blackpool Promenade are fenced off
and live on Freeview channel 276
The five access points are ramps down to lower sections of the Promenade that provide convenient access to the beach.
They have now all been fenced off and Blackpool Council says it is due to defects found during routine inspections.
The closures are causing inconvenience to hotel guests and residents living between Cocker Street and Gynn Square roundabout according to the Director of Granada Apartments, Ananda-Rene Schaefer.
Mr Schaefer, who has a total of 200 guests staying in apartments and hotels across Blackpool, said, “It’s peak season, and guests can’t access the beach. They have to walk one mile and go to the Metropol hotel to get to the beach.”
Mr Schaefer says that 35 of his hotels and apartements are impacted by the closure of the access ramps on the Blackpool Promenade, which is a significant problem for elderly residents.
He added that there was no warning before the closures and he was worried about “Bad reviews” and guests saying they “want their money back.”
Mr Scheafer’s properties are not the only ones impacted by the closure. Other hotels that are being impacted include the Imperial Hotel and the Blackpool Hotel Conference Centre
He said he wanted a scaffolding bridge to replace the closed access ramps, which would help “minimise disruptions for nearby businesses and hotels.”
A Blackpool Council spokesperson said: “During routine visual inspections of the lower and middle colonnades, some defects were noted that required further investigation.
As a precautionary safety measure, access to the public has been restricted, and some propping work has been undertaken in one section.
At the same time, a full structural assessment is carried out to determine the extent of the issues and identify any work that may be required.”
The council has yet to provide a date for when the access points will reopen.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.