Launched yesterday (May 25), the crowdfunder hopes to raise £5000 for the Mount Hotel on the Esplanade, which has had to close following a fire which took hold of the flat above it on Wednesday evening (May 24).

The fundraiser, Ashley Edwards, wrote: “Weʼre raising £5,000 to The Mount hotel recently closed due to a very bad fire affecting not only apartments but peoples jobs and causing a new pub to close.

"Lets all together chip in and help those families affected by this terrible fire , i will start donation myself.!

A crowdfund has been launched for the Mount Hotel in Fleetwood. Image: aerial shot captured by the LFRS drone team

“i think any small amount would help with the stress and trauma these familys must be facing.”

What happened at the Mount Hotel pub?

Two casualties were rescued from the blaze which took place inside a flat on the top floor of the Mount Hotel at approximately 5.35pm on Wednesday (May 24).

Eight fire engines with two aerial ladder platforms and a drone team, an ambulance and a number of police vehicles were called to the scene.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: “The incident involved a combined residential and commercial building approximately 30x20m in size. Firefighters used four breathing apparatus and two hose reels to extinguish the fire. Two casualties were rescued by crews and placed in the care of North West Ambulance Service (NWAS)."

