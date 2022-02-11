Woman in her 70s "could have been killed" after arsonists set fire to her home in Fleetwood

The woman, aged in her 70s and living alone, was treated by ambulance crews after escaping from her burning terraced home in Poulton Road shortly after 9pm.

Police closed the road, between Birch Street and Albany Road, whilst fire crews spent more than three hours tackling the flames and making the scene safe.

Earlier today, Lancashire Police said the cause was "under investigation", but have now confirmed they believe it to be arson.

Detectives added that they believe the elderly woman's home was targeted in a case of mistaken identity and are appealing for witnesses.

A police spokesman said: "We were called at around 9.08pm yesterday (Thursday, February 10) to reports of a fire at an address in Poulton Road.

"Emergency Services attended and found the front of the address was alight.

"A woman in her 70s was inside the address at the time, she was safely evacuated from the property.

An elderly woman was rescued from the burning home in Poulton Road shortly after 9pm last night (Thursday, February 10)

"Thankfully she was not injured, and the damage to the address is not thought to be serious.

"However the fire is currently being treated as suspicious and a joint investigation between police and the fire service is very much underway.

"Detectives are treating the incident as a deliberate attack and believe it to be a case of mistaken identity."

Det Ch Insp Lee Wilson added: "We were called last night to reports of a fire at an address where an elderly lady was at home alone.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting log 1385 of February 10

"Thankfully the fire didn’t really get chance to take hold and the occupant was not hurt.

"However this incident could have been a lot worse and it is no exaggeration to say she could have been seriously injured, or even killed.

"We are treating the fire as suspicious and an investigation is very much underway.

"We are now appealing for anybody with information to get in touch.

"Perhaps you were in the area at that time and saw something suspicious, or maybe you have information about who may be responsible.

"Whatever information you have we would urge you to get in touch straight away.

"We know this incident will have caused concern in the local community but at this time we believe it was a targeted attack and that there is no wider threat to the public.

"Our investigation has established that this was not the intended address for the attack and we will increase patrols in the area as a precaution and to offer reassurance to residents.”

Anyone who has information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting log number 1385 of February 10. Or call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

Today (Friday, February 11), CSI were busy working at the scene to establish the full circumstances behind the fire.

Pictures show the front door charred by fire and glass panels smashed where firefighters forced their way inside with a door ram.

A fire service spokesman added: "The fire involved the hallway of a domestic property. Firefighters used two breathing apparatus, one hose reel, one positive pressure ventilation fan, a door ram and lighting.