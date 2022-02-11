Blackpool woman seriously injured after being knocked down on Lytham Road zebra crossing

The road was closed for four hours, between the junctions at Station Road and Hampton Road, after the woman was struck by a Peugeot on the bridge at 6pm.

Ambulance crews were called to the scene and the woman was taken to hospital with serious head and leg injuries.

She had been walking on the zebra crossing when she was struck, say police.

The driver stopped at the scene and no one has been arrested.

Lancashire Police are now appealing for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage to get in touch.

A police spokesman said: "We were called by the North West Ambulance Service at 6pm (Thursday, February 10) to Lytham Road, Blackpool, following reports of a collision involving a Peugeot car and a pedestrian.

"The pedestrian, a woman in her 30s, has been taken to Royal Preston Hospital with serious leg and head injuries.

"No arrests have been made.

"Anyone with information or footage which could assist our investigation can email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log 1141 of February 10, 2022."