Man taken to hospital after hit and run in Cleveleys
A man has been taken to hospital after a hit and run in Cleveleys this morning (Thursday, February 10).
Thursday, 10th February 2022, 11:18 am
He was knocked down whilst crossing North Road, near the junction with Clarence Avenue, at around 9.30am.
The driver reportedly left the scene before police and ambulance crews were called.
The injured man was taken to hospital for treatment.
One witness who spoke to officers told them the vehicle was a silver SUV.
