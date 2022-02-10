He was knocked down whilst crossing North Road, near the junction with Clarence Avenue, at around 9.30am.

The driver reportedly left the scene before police and ambulance crews were called.

The injured man was taken to hospital for treatment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man was knocked down whilst crossing North Road, near the junction with Clarence Avenue, in Cleveleys at around 9.30am(Thursday, February 10). Pic: Google

One witness who spoke to officers told them the vehicle was a silver SUV.