Lancashire Police appeal for witnesses following arson attack

Lancashire Police are appealing for witnesses following an arson attack on a house at Poulton Road, Fleetwood.

By Emma Downey
Friday, 11th February 2022, 4:43 pm
Updated Friday, 11th February 2022, 4:44 pm

A spokesperson for the police said: "We are appealing for witnesses following an arson attack on a house on Poulton Road, Fleetwood."

"Detectives are treating the incident as a deliberate attack and believe it to be a case of mistaken identity." Anyone who feels they can provide some information are asked to call 101 log 1385 of yesterday’s date.

