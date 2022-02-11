Lancashire Police appeal for witnesses following arson attack
Lancashire Police are appealing for witnesses following an arson attack on a house at Poulton Road, Fleetwood.
Friday, 11th February 2022, 4:43 pm
Updated
Friday, 11th February 2022, 4:44 pm
A spokesperson for the police said: "We are appealing for witnesses following an arson attack on a house on Poulton Road, Fleetwood."
"Detectives are treating the incident as a deliberate attack and believe it to be a case of mistaken identity." Anyone who feels they can provide some information are asked to call 101 log 1385 of yesterday’s date.