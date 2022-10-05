News you can trust since 1873
Urgent search continues for missing Poulton-le-Fylde man, 71, last seen near Cleveleys Promenade as residents urged to check dashcam footage

An urgent search continues for a missing Poulton-le-Fylde man who was last seen in Cleveleys.

By Sean Gleaves
Wednesday, 5th October 2022, 6:55 pm - 1 min read
Updated Wednesday, 5th October 2022, 6:56 pm

Derek Clayton, 71, was last seen in the South Promenade area of Cleveleys near Ellerbeck Road, police said.

Officers urged motorists to check their dashcam footage if they drove along Cleveleys Promenade between Queens Promenade and Victoria Road West from 6pm on October 3 until 10am on October 4.

“We are urgently asking people to check any CCTV, doorbell footage and dash cams for footage which may help us to locate Derek,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

Have you seen Derek Clayton? (Credit: Lancashire Police)

The 71-year-old is described as around 5ft 6in tall with grey hair.

Derek was last seen wearing a maroon jumper, black jacket, blue jeans and black leather shoes.

He is also known to wear glasses.

If you have any information that may help, call 101 quoting log number 0211 of October 4.

For immediate sightings, call 999.