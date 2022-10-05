The men were arrested after reports of 'disorder' at Bloomfield Road during the EFL Championship match against Blackburn Rovers on August 31.

At half time, trouble broke out in an away area between the North Stand and East Stand. It was alleged supporters, separated by a wooden fence, were throwing ‘missiles’.

After reviewing CCTV, police identified a number of individuals in connection with the offences and four Blackpool FC supporters were later arrested and charged.

They are accused of throwing a missile at an area adjacent to the pitch and public order offences. They are:

- Donald Pollock, 31, of Malvern Avenue, Blackpool

- Jack Oldrid, 33, of Beattock Place, Bispham

- Edward Burke, 27, of Lune Grove Blackpool

Christopher Jones, 21, of Chistlehurst Avenue, Blackpool

All are due to appear at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, October 18.

Lancashire Police believe other fans were linked to the disorder and the force is working with Blackpool FC to identify them.

Police statement

PC Stacey Hardy, of Blackpool Police, said: “We will not allow or tolerate any disorder at football matches in our county.

“Most match-going fans go to games to enjoy the game but, sadly, the behaviour of a few let the majority down.

“I must stress, while a number of people have been arrested and charged, our enquiries around this investigation are very much ongoing.

"We believe other fans were linked to this disorder and we are working with Blackpool FC to identify them.”

What do Blackpool FC say?

A Blackpool FC spokesperson added: “Blackpool FC fully supports any action taken by police to prevent disorder and ensure the safety of fans.