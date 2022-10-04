Blackpool clubgoer arrested after trying to enter Flamingo nightclub with a 10″ knife
A clubgoer who tried to enter a Blackpool nightclub armed with a 10 inch knife has appeared in court.
Stephen Roberts, of Birkett Road, Birkenhead, was brought before Blackpool Magistrates today (Tuesday, October 4) where he was accused of carrying a knife in public.
The 28-year-old from Merseyside had the large blade hidden in his pocket when he visited Flamingo nightclub in Queen Street in the early hours of Saturday, September 17.
The doorman said he noticed how Roberts appeared fidgety when he arrived at the club at around 4am. Whilst searching him prior to entry, the doorman cut his hand on the sharp blade inside his pocket.
The knife was seized and Roberts was detained whilst door staff reported the incident to police.
When questioned, Roberts claimed to have found the knife in the street.