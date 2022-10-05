Urgent search launched for missing Poulton-le-Fylde man, 71, last seen near South Promenade area of Cleveleys
An appeal has been launched to find a missing man from Poulton-le-Fylde man who was last seen in Cleveleys.
Derek Clayton was last seen in the South Promenade area of Cleveleys, near Ellerbeck Road, on Tuesday (October 4).
The 71-year-old is described as around 5ft 6in tall with grey hair.
He was last seen wearing a maroon jumper, black jacket, blue jeans and black leather shoes.
Derek is also known to wear glasses.
“We are urgently asking people to check any CCTV, doorbell footage and dash cams for footage which may help us to locate Derek,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.
If you have any information that may help, call 101 quoting log number 0211 of October 4.
For immediate sightings, call 999.
I want to report someone as missing, what should I do?
If someone goes missing, contact anyone you think may know their whereabouts – if you’re still concerned, contact the police.
You do not have to wait 24 hours to do this.