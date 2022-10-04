Bruce Ford was last seen in the Drummond Avenue area at around 1.20pm on Thursday (September 29).

Police said they were “really worried about him” and have published several appeals to find the 77-year-old.

Officers on Tuesday (October 4) released an image of Bruce walking along Drummond Avenue towards Kingscote Park on the day of his disappearance.

“You will see that there will be increased police activity in the area,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

“Officers will be carrying out house to house enquiries to see if anyone has any information about where Bruce could be.

“We are asking people to check any CCTV, doorbell footage and dash cams for footage which may help us to locate Bruce.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bruce Ford, 77, was last seen walking along Drummond Avenue towards Kingscote Park at around 1.20pm on September 29 (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Bruce – who walks walks with a distinctive gait – is described as very thin, white, 4ft 8in tall with short white hair.

He wears glasses and was also wearing a navy blue Puma hoodie, black jeans and was carrying a bag when he was last seen.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting log number 0406 of October 4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Always call 999 in an emergency.

Bruce was last seen wearing a navy blue Puma hoodie, like the one pictured (Credit: Lancashire Police)

I want to report someone as missing, what should I do?

If someone goes missing, contact anyone you think may know their whereabouts – if you’re still concerned, contact the police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

You do not have to wait 24 hours before contacting the police.

The police may ask you for their photo, details of their friends or relatives, details of places they often visit and whether they have a medical condition.