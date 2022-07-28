Two teenagers and one man arrested after 16-year-old boy stabbed in buttocks in Blackpool

Three people were arrested after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed in Blackpool.

By Sean Gleaves
Thursday, 28th July 2022, 12:39 pm
Updated Thursday, 28th July 2022, 12:55 pm

Emergency services were called to reports of an assault in Grosvenor Street at around 10.20pm on Friday (July 22).

A 16-year-old boy was found with slash wounds on his buttocks and finger when officers arrived.

The victim was hospitalised following the incident but it is believed he has since been released.

Three people were arrested after a teenage boy was stabbed in Grosvenor Street, Blackpool (Credit: Google)

Officers later confirmed two teenage boys, aged 15 and 16, and a 25-year-old man, all from Blackpool, were arrested on suspicion of public order offences.

They were later released on bail pending further enquiries.

Anyone with information about the attack should call police on 101, quoting log number 1543 of July 22.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111