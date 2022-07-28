Emergency services were called to reports of an assault in Grosvenor Street at around 10.20pm on Friday (July 22).
A 16-year-old boy was found with slash wounds on his buttocks and finger when officers arrived.
The victim was hospitalised following the incident but it is believed he has since been released.
Officers later confirmed two teenage boys, aged 15 and 16, and a 25-year-old man, all from Blackpool, were arrested on suspicion of public order offences.
They were later released on bail pending further enquiries.
