The BMW M3 – worth around £75,000 – was reported stolen from a home in Blackpool and was tracked along the M55 to Preston where it was spotted later that night.

Officers with Lancashire Police Dog Unit caught sight of the BMW and pursued the driver out of the city and along the A59 through Longton and Much Hoole.

The high-speed chase continued past Tarleton and towards Croston where the stolen car crashed through a road block.

The driver fled the scene and tried to get away on foot but swiftly surrendered at the sight of toothy German Shepherd PD Bodie (pictured) and his handler.

A 32-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving.

Further checks revealed that he was also wanted on suspicion of a serious assault and on prison recall.

He was taken to Preston Police Station where he remains in custody this morning (Thursday, July 28).

PD Bodie of Lancashire Police Dog Unit after helping his handler arrest a dangerous driver on Wednesday night (July 27)

Posting on Facebook, the Lancashire Police Dog Unit said: “Just before finishing his shift yesterday Team Bodie responded to a report of a BMW M3 having just been stolen from Blackpool.

“Bodie’s chauffeur got behind the vehicle in Preston and the stolen car made off.

“The pursuit went through Tarleton towards Croston where the stolen car crashed through a road closure. The suspect then tried his luck on two legs until he realised the pursuing vehicle contained PD Bodie.

“He quickly surrendered.