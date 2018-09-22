Two shocking road incidents caught on film in Blackpool

This was the shocking moment a motorist was caught on camera risking life and limb to drive over a level crossing while the barriers were down.

Stunned onlookers watched on as the BMW forced its way underneath the lowered gates at Carelton Crossing on Thursday night.

The two incidents have sparked concern over the risks some people are taking behind the wheel.

Clips from Carleton crossing were widely shared online yesterday – and can be viewed on The Gazette’s website – prompting incredulous responses on social media.

Several Gazette readers were shocked about the dangers to others as the vehicle lingered on the train tracks as it slowly nudged past the crossing barrier.

Catherine Williams criticised the “stupidity” of the driver’s actions, adding: “It’s innocent people who lose their lives.”

And Alan Clark said: “The driver took the lives of innocent people on board a train into his own hands.”

A police spokesman confirmed officers were alerted at 8.30pm on Thursday to the incident, which took place around 45 minutes earlier.

One witness, who did not wish to be named, said: “I saw the barrier come down on the car. Obviously the car was stuck under the barrier, and it drove into the next barrier and got stuck as well. I couldn’t believe it when I saw it. It was just minutes later that a train actually ran past.”

A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of failing to provide a breath test. He has been released under investigation.

A Network Rail spokesman said: “Following a report of misuse at Carleton Level Crossing, we have inspected it and found no damage to the barriers. We are working closely with British Transport Police as they investigate.”

Earlier this year, the firm revealed there had been 17 reports of the crossing being misued in the last five years.

Level crossing manager Kurt Shipperbottom said: “The risk in trying to save a couple of minutes by jumping a level crossing just isn’t worth it.”