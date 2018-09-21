VIDEO: Driver risks life by driving under closed barriers at Carleton Crossing

A BMW was seen forcing its way underneath closed barriers at Carleton Crossing - just minutes before a train passed by.

Police were called at around 8.30pm yesterday to reports that earlier, at around 7.45pm, a car had been seen forcing its way through the Carleton Crossing gates while other vehicles waited for the gates to open.

One witness, who did not wish to be named, said: "I saw the barrier come down on the car. Obviously the car was stuck under the barrier, and it drove into the next barrier and got stuck as well. I couldn't believe it when I saw it.

"It was just minutes later that a train actually ran past."

A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of failing to provide a breath test and he remains in police custody.