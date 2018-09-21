Untaxed minibus nearly crashes into cars on busy Blackpool road

A number of motorists had a lucky escape after an untaxed minibus swerved into them on a busy Blackpool road.

Footage of the incident was sent into the Gazette by a concerned motorist, who gave her name as Natalie, who caught it on her dash camera.

The Transit narrowly misses cars on Devonshire Road.

The footage shows the silver Ford Transit minibus veering into oncoming cars on Devonshire Road

The minibus narrowly misses a silver Ford Focus and a red Vauxhall Astra as well as Natalie's car.

She said: "He nearly wrote my car off. He only swerved back onto his side of the road because I beeped my horn for so long. He then looks up from texting on his phone.

She explained the drivers of the Focus and Astra also saw the driver on his phone.

The driver of the minibus didn't stop after the incident.

She added: "We all stopped to check every one was OK. The van didn’t even stop."

The former Montgomery High School student posted the video on Facebook and it has been shared more than 400 times.

A check on the DVLA's website shows the Transit's tax expired in January.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We have not had any reports of the incident but if anyone catches footage on their dash camera that may show criminal activity, they can submit it via the online reporting form at reportitonline.lancashire.police.uk or by calling 101.

It is illegal to use a mobile phone held in the hand while driving or while stopped with the engine on.

If you break this law, even if you are otherwise driving safely, you could face a fine of £200 fine and six points on your licence.

A spokesman for the police force said: "We regularly catch people using a hand-held mobile phone while driving.

"It only takes a few seconds distraction from a mobile to cause a collision, which can have fatal consequences."