Police were called to reports a number of people were fighting in Talbot Road at around 2.30am on Saturday (October 29).

Officers attended and two people, a man and a woman, were subsequently taken to hospital with “relatively minor injuries”.

No arrests were made and the road was closed between Blackpool North railway station and Sainsbury's for approximately eight hours.

“An investigation is underway to identify the offenders and enquiries are ongoing,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

“Talbot Road was closed for a time while we dealt with the aftermath of the incident and we thank those affected for their understanding and cooperation.”

Anyone with information or footage of the incident should call police on 101, quoting log number 0208 of October 29.

Two people were hospitalised after a fight broke out in Talbot Road, Blackpool (Credit: Google)