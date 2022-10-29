Car smashes into metal bollard following two-vehicle crash in Cleveleys

A red Peugeot and a white car collided at the junction of Victoria Road and North Drive at approximately 10.40pm on Friday (October 28).

The incident – which occurred near the Victoria Hotel – caused the Peugeot to smash into a metal bollard.

Pictures from the scene show the force of the impact caused the metal bollard to rip out of the ground, leaving rubble strewn across the pavement.

A car smashed into a metal bollard following a two-vehicle crash in Cleveleys (Credit: Simone Harrison)

Two fire engines from Bispham and Fleetwood attended the collision as well as at least two ambulances, four police vehicles and a tow truck.

Firefighters used a Holmatro cutter and spreaders to remove the roof of the white vehicle and extricate one casualty.

The casualty was then handed over to the care of ambulance crews at the scene.

The collision occurred at the junction of Victoria Road and North Drive, near the Victoria Hotel (Credit: Simone Harrison)

Fire crews were at the scene for approximately two hours.