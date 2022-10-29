'Police incident' closes Talbot Road in both directions in Blackpool as residents urged to find alternative routes
A “police incident” closed a busy road in Blackpool, with residents urged to find alternative routes.
By Sean Gleaves
4 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated
29th Oct 2022, 11:32am
Talbot Road was closed between the junctions of High Street and Buchanan Street at approximately 6.50am on Saturday (October 29).
Police said the road was shut due to a “police incident” but no further details were released.
“Please find alternative routes,” a spokesman for the force added.
Most Popular
The road reopened at approximately 10am, with police thanking residents for their patience.
Lancashire Police have been approached for more information about the incident.