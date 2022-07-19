Two men wanted by Lancashire Police on recall to prison have links to Blackpool

Police launched a public appeal at the beginning of July to help trace four men wanted on recall to prison.

Officers on Tuesday (July 19) confirmed two of the men had been arrested.

Paul Ellerker, 34 – who had links to Blackpool, Kirkham and Preston – was arrested on Monday (July 18).

Steven Steele (pictured left) and Jeremy Dyer (pictured right) are wanted by police on recall to prison (Credit: Lancashire Police)

He had been serving a sentence for manslaughter.

His arrest followed that of Colin Clapp, 37, who was caught earlier this month.

Police said they were still looking for Steven Steele, 40, and Jeremy Dyer, 37, and urged anyone with information to come forward.

Steele had been serving a sentence for conspiracy to supply drugs, while Dyer had been in prison for possessing an offensive weapon.

Both men have links to Blackpool.