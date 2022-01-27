Two men suffer facial injuries in 'targeted' attack at home in Cleveleys

Police were called to a report of an assault at an address in Cleveleys Avenue at around 7pm last night (January 26).

Two men suffered "minor facial injuries" in the attack and were taken to hospital for treatment.

A vehicle was also set on fire in nearby Holmefield Avenue - an incident which detectives believed was connected.

Officers confirmed no arrests were made, but reassured the public that they believed this was an "isolated incident".

Local Policing Inspector Martin Wyatt said "I understand that incidents such as this can be frightening for the community and we want to reassure everyone that we are committed to keeping people safe.

"You will notice extra police patrols in the area, and if you have any concerns please approach them and speak with them.

"I believe this was a targeted attack and as such an isolated incident. I do not believe there is a threat to the wider public."

Today (January 27), a cordon remained in place around the property while an investigation into the incident continued.

Anyone with information can contact 101 or email [email protected], quoting log number 1232 of January 26.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.