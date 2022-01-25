We will update this story each day with the latest from the fire service:

MONDAY, JANUARY 24

- Commercial building fire in Blackpool

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service

Four fire engines from Bispham, Blackpool and South Shore attended the scene in Dickson Road shortly before 7.25am.

Firefighters used one hose reel and two breathing apparatus to extinguish the flames.

Crews were on the scene for approximately 40 minutes.

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service

For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription HERE and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.