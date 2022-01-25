These are the incidents Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service crews have tackled on the Fylde coast this week - Monday, January 24 to Friday, January 28, 2022
Here is the latest round-up of incidents that crews from the Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service have tackled this week.
We will update this story each day with the latest from the fire service:
MONDAY, JANUARY 24
- Commercial building fire in Blackpool
Four fire engines from Bispham, Blackpool and South Shore attended the scene in Dickson Road shortly before 7.25am.
Firefighters used one hose reel and two breathing apparatus to extinguish the flames.
Crews were on the scene for approximately 40 minutes.
