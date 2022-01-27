Blackpool man transferred into care of mental health services after public disorder incident in Cleveleys

Police were called to a public order incident in Nutter Road at around 1.05pm on Wednesday (January 26).

There were reports a man had barricaded himself inside a domestic building before throwing furniture out of the building.

Armed riot police and fire crews attended the scene, and the surrounding area was cordoned off, with residents urged to avoid the area.

Officers today (January 27) confirmed a 45-year-old man from Blackpool was initially detained and arrested by police on suspicion of criminal damage.

"Following assessment in custody he was released and transferred into the care of mental health services," a spokesman for Lancashire Police added.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue confirmed two fire engines from Blackpool and Bispham arrived at the scene at 1.45pm before leaving at 6.30pm.

