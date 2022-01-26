Police cordon off roads in Cleveleys town centre due to ongoing public disorder incident on Nutter Road

Police are currently dealing with an ongoing public order incident on Nutter Road in Cleveleys, meaning that numerous roads in the area have been cordoned off.

In a statement posted to both Facebook and Twitter at 3:30 pm, Wyre Police confirmed that road closures are currently in place on Nutter Road itself and Rough Lea Road.

They added that whilst there are numerous patrols in the area, they believe here is "no risk to the wider public".

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wyre Police confirmed that there is an ongoing police incident on Nutter Road, Cleveleys.

Speaking to the Gazette an hour later, a police spokesperson said: "We were called at 1.07pm today (January 26) to a public order incident in Nutter Road, Thornton Cleveleys. Officers remain at the scene. The public are asked to avoid the area."

According to reports the incident involves somebody throwing furniture out of windows, and both the fire service and armed riot police are in attendance.

More information to follow.