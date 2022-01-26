Police cordon off roads in Cleveleys town centre due to ongoing public disorder incident on Nutter Road
Police are urging people to keep clear of the area.
Police are currently dealing with an ongoing public order incident on Nutter Road in Cleveleys, meaning that numerous roads in the area have been cordoned off.
In a statement posted to both Facebook and Twitter at 3:30 pm, Wyre Police confirmed that road closures are currently in place on Nutter Road itself and Rough Lea Road.
They added that whilst there are numerous patrols in the area, they believe here is "no risk to the wider public".
Speaking to the Gazette an hour later, a police spokesperson said: "We were called at 1.07pm today (January 26) to a public order incident in Nutter Road, Thornton Cleveleys. Officers remain at the scene. The public are asked to avoid the area."
According to reports the incident involves somebody throwing furniture out of windows, and both the fire service and armed riot police are in attendance.
More information to follow.