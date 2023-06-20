The incident occurred in an alleyway to the rear of Ashton Road and Keswick Road between 8.30pm and 9pm on Tuesday, January 24.

An 18-year-old man was riding his bike with his friends when he was approached by four people wearing balaclavas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They chased the victim and slashed his face with a weapon before fleeing the scene.

Two men have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery in Blackpool

On Tuesday (June 20), officers confirmed two men – aged 20 and 22 – were recently arrested in connection with the incident.

They were later bailed pending further enquiries.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “The investigation continues and we continue to ask for witnesses and anyone with information, to come forward.”

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting log number 1359 of January 24, 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad