Two men arrested after teenage boy attacked with weapon during Blackpool robbery

Two men have been arrested after a teenage boy was “slashed across the face with a weapon” in Blackpool.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 20th Jun 2023, 13:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 14:17 BST

The incident occurred in an alleyway to the rear of Ashton Road and Keswick Road between 8.30pm and 9pm on Tuesday, January 24.

An 18-year-old man was riding his bike with his friends when he was approached by four people wearing balaclavas.

They chased the victim and slashed his face with a weapon before fleeing the scene.

Two men have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery in BlackpoolTwo men have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery in Blackpool
On Tuesday (June 20), officers confirmed two men – aged 20 and 22 – were recently arrested in connection with the incident.

They were later bailed pending further enquiries.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “The investigation continues and we continue to ask for witnesses and anyone with information, to come forward.”

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting log number 1359 of January 24, 2023.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.