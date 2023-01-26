It happened between 8.30pm and 9pm on Tuesday, January 24 in an alleyway to the rear of Ashton Road and Keswick Road in the resort.

The victim, a teenage boy, was riding his bike as part of a group of four when they approached by four other people who were all wearing balaclavas.

Three of the suspects were wearing dark coloured puffer coats, the fourth wore a royal blue coat and a red scarf.

The assault happened on the evening ofJanuary 24.

They chased the victim and slashed his face with an unknown large weapon, before making off – possibly taking the victim’s bike.