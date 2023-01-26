News you can trust since 1873
Witnesses sought after teenage boy slashed across the face in Blackpool

Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a robbery in Blackpool in which the victim was slashed across the face.

By Tony Durkin
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 26th Jan 2023, 12:26pm

It happened between 8.30pm and 9pm on Tuesday, January 24 in an alleyway to the rear of Ashton Road and Keswick Road in the resort.

The victim, a teenage boy, was riding his bike as part of a group of four when they approached by four other people who were all wearing balaclavas.

Three of the suspects were wearing dark coloured puffer coats, the fourth wore a royal blue coat and a red scarf.

The assault happened on the evening ofJanuary 24.
They chased the victim and slashed his face with an unknown large weapon, before making off – possibly taking the victim’s bike.

Anyone who witnessed the attack, has CCTV footage or dashcam footage from the area around the time of the incident, or has information, can call Lancashire Police on 101 – quoting log 1359 of January 24, 2023.