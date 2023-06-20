News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool police and CSI tape off home near Blackpool and The Fylde College

Police have taped off a home in Bispham while CSI work at the scene today (Tuesday, June 20).
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 20th Jun 2023, 13:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 13:09 BST

Officers were called to the home off Ashfield Road, near Blackpool and The Fylde College, in the early hours of the morning.

Lancashire Police have not released details at this stage, but the force told the Gazette they were initially called to reports of ‘affray’ (violence or threats of violence).

Further details are expected later this afternoon.

Police at the scene in Ashfield Road, Bispham on Tuesday morning (June 20)Police at the scene in Ashfield Road, Bispham on Tuesday morning (June 20)
A police officer has been on patrol outside the address overnight and CSI officers were called to the scene later in the morning.

More details to follow...

Police were called to report of affray at a home off Ashfield Road, near Blackpool and The Fylde College, in the early hours of the morningPolice were called to report of affray at a home off Ashfield Road, near Blackpool and The Fylde College, in the early hours of the morning
