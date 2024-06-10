Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The victim was hospitalised with “significant head injuries”.

Two people have been charged after a man was left in “critical condition” following an attack in Blackpool.

Officers were called to a report of a serious assault near Walkabout on Queen Street at around 4.25am on June 8.

Two men have been charged following a serious assault on Queen Street in Blackpool (Credit: Google)

A man in his 50s was taken to hospital with “significant head injuries”.

He remained in “critical condition” on Monday (June 10).

Two men were later charged following the attack:

Alan Forsythe, 36, of Armistead Court, Fleetwood, was charged with assault causing grievous bodily harm with intent. He appeared at Lancaster Magistrates' Court and was remanded into custody.

Patrick Joyce, 39, of Doncaster Road, Blackpool, was charged with affray and section 47 assault. He was remanded to appear before Lancaster Magistrates' Court on Monday.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We’re continuing to appeal for information and witnesses to assist our enquiries.

“If you have any footage of the incident, or were a witness to it, please call 101 quoting log 0182 of June 8.”

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.