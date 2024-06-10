Two charged after attack on Queen Street in Blackpool leaves man in ‘critical condition’
Two people have been charged after a man was left in “critical condition” following an attack in Blackpool.
Officers were called to a report of a serious assault near Walkabout on Queen Street at around 4.25am on June 8.
A man in his 50s was taken to hospital with “significant head injuries”.
He remained in “critical condition” on Monday (June 10).
Two men were later charged following the attack:
- Alan Forsythe, 36, of Armistead Court, Fleetwood, was charged with assault causing grievous bodily harm with intent. He appeared at Lancaster Magistrates' Court and was remanded into custody.
- Patrick Joyce, 39, of Doncaster Road, Blackpool, was charged with affray and section 47 assault. He was remanded to appear before Lancaster Magistrates' Court on Monday.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We’re continuing to appeal for information and witnesses to assist our enquiries.
“If you have any footage of the incident, or were a witness to it, please call 101 quoting log 0182 of June 8.”
Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.