Three cars were torched close to the showroom’s entrance.

Two young boys who were arrested following a fire at a car dealership in Cleveleys have been bailed.

Emergency services were called to a blaze at Hesketh Cars in Bispham Road shortly after 6.25am on Friday (June 7).

A Jaguar in flames at Hesketh Cars showroom in Bispham Road, Cleveleys (Credit: Carly Morgan)

Three cars were torched close to the showroom’s entrance, with pictures showing the burnt-out wrecks of a Jaguar, Mitsubishi and a Renault.

The showroom also suffered fire damage. No injuries were reported.

Firefighters reported their suspicions to police and officers attended the scene to investigate.

Two boys from Fleetwood, aged 11 and 13, were later arrested on suspicion of arson.

Officers on Monday (June 10) confirmed they were both “bailed with conditions pending further investigations”.

Two boys from Fleetwood, aged 11 and 13 were later arrested on suspicion of arson (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101, quoting log number 0175 of June 7.

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.