Thornton house fire believed to have been 'started deliberately'

Emergency services rushed to a house fire in Mill Close at approximately 10.30pm on Thursday (December 3).

Firefighters equipped with two breathing apparatus used one hose reel and one positive pressure ventilation unit to extinguish the flames.

The fire caused damage to the property but officers confirmed no one was injured.

Police launched an investigation alongside Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service as they believed the fire was "started deliberately".

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We are appealing for any relevant CCTV, ring Doorbell or dash cam footage taken between 10pm and 11pm in the area.

"This includes Fleetwood Road South, Amounderness Way and the area around Norcross Roundabout.

A fire at a home in Mill Close, Thornton may have been started deliberately, police said (Credit: Google)

"If you live nearby or believe you can help, please check your footage and upload it."

Footage can be uploaded to police by clicking HERE.

Anyone with information can also call 101 or visit doitonline.lancashire.police.uk, quoting log number LC-20211202-1515.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestopper can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org.