Fire breaks out in front room of home in Thornton

A fire broke out in the front room of a domestic property in Thornton, prompting an investigation into the cause.

By Sean Gleaves
Friday, 3rd December 2021, 10:11 am

Two fire engines from Bispham and Fleetwood attended the property in Mill Close at around 10.30pm on Thursday (December 2).

Firefighters equipped with two breathing apparatus used one hose reel and one positive pressure ventilation unit to extinguish the flames.

An investigation into the cause was opened, the fire service said.

Fire crews were in attendance for approximately one hour and 40 minutes.

Two fire engines from Bispham and Fleetwood attended the property in Mill Close, Thornton (Credit: Google)
