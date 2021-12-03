Fire breaks out in front room of home in Thornton

Two fire engines from Bispham and Fleetwood attended the property in Mill Close at around 10.30pm on Thursday (December 2).

Firefighters equipped with two breathing apparatus used one hose reel and one positive pressure ventilation unit to extinguish the flames.

An investigation into the cause was opened, the fire service said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fire crews were in attendance for approximately one hour and 40 minutes.

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking HERE.