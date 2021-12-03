Blackpool paedophile given suspended sentence for string of child sex crimes

Kyle Stephen Howard, 24, of Enfield Road, North Shore, was found guilty of three counts of making indecent images of children, one count of distributing indecent images of children, one count of posessing child pornography, and one count of possessing extreme pornographic images following a trial at Preston Crown Court on November 23.

He was also found guilty of inciting a girl under the age of 13 to take part in sexual activity.

Howard was sentenced to a two year prison sentence suspended for two years, and was ordered to sign the sex offenders register. He was also made subject to a sexual harm prevention order for 10 years.

Preston Crown Court