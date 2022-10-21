Alcohol-fuelled antics of struck off solicitor

A drunken former solicitor was arrested outside a house where he was trying to collect his toothbrush.

Police were called four times in a day to deal with the alcohol-fuelled antics of 46-year-old James Gregson.

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

Gregson, of Heyhouses Lane, St Annes admitted being drunk and disorderly when he appeared before Blackpool Magistrates.

He was bound over to keep the peace in the sum of £150.

The court heard that Gregson had been to visit a house on Ripon Road, Ansdell. He was asked to move on by police but said he could not afford a hotel and did not want to stay in a homeless hostel.

Gregson was suspended indefinitely from working as a solicitor two years ago after he was convicted of assaulting his elderly mother.

He hit her over the head with a pan of dumplings after losing his temper watching snooker on TV. He said the sight of Ronnie O’Sullivan missing a shot angered him.

He failed to tell the Solicitors Regulation Authority about his conviction after he received an 18 month jail term suspended for two years.

The professional body took action against Gregson after reading about the case in the press.

Race hate crime against taxi driver

A man has admitted a race hate offence against a Fylde taxi driver.

Lee Humpreys, 44, of Victoria Road, Kirkham admitted making racially aggravated threats against the driver who was taking him and his partner home.

Graham Tindall, prosecuting at Blackpool Magistrates Court, said the defendant banged on the security glass, made offensive remarks and accused the driver of taking a long route.

He also admitted assaulting his partner by dragging her out of the cab and failing to pay the £21 fare.

He was bailed until November 15 to allow pre-sentence reports to be prepared on him.

He was ordered not to contact Whitesides Taxis or enter their offices in St Annes as part of his bail terms.

Pregnant woman punched in the stomach

A Fleetwood woman has denied assaulting a pregnant woman by allegedly punching her in the stomach.

Jessica Watson, 25, of Balmoral Terrace, denied the offence at Blackpool Magistrates Court where she was bailed pending her trial on December 16.

Blackpool sex offender stayed at home with children

A 55-year-old Blackpool man accused of multiple sex offences has been sent for Crown Court trial.

Thomas Thompson, of Ashton Road, did not enter pleas or make a bail application when he appeared at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

He faces seven charges of breaching his Sexual Harm Prevention Order, originally made in 2020.

One allegation is that he stayed at a Blackpool house where there were two children whose parents were unaware he was a sex offender.

He also faces an allegation of sexually assaulting a female.

He was remanded in custody until he appears at Preston Crown Court on November 16.

Suicidal man brandished knife at police officers

A police officer was confronted by a man wielding a knife.

The officer feared for his own safety as he tried to talk Luke Parkinson into handing the weapon over.

Parkinson, 37, of Westminster Road, Morecambe admitted possessing an offensive weapon in public and possessing cannabis when he appeared before Blackpool Magistrates.

Pam Smith, prosecuting, said Parkinson had been reported as a high risk missing person.

Police were looking for him when he was seen by an officer in Morecambe town centre.

He ran off and then produced the knife as the officer approached him. The officer radioed for back up.

A sergeant arrived and used a Taser to “red dot” Parkinson who finally threw the knife to the ground.

Magistrates heard that Parkinson had made several threats to take his own life and there were concerns about his safety.

They ordered pre-sentence reports on Parkinson who told them his suicidal thoughts were now over.

He will next appear at court on November 18 and was granted bail on condition he lives at his parents address in Morecambe.

Anti-fracking protester sentenced for assault

A former anti-fracking protester subjected magistrates to a courtroom rant when he was sentenced for assault.

Benjamin Deevoy, 37, shouted from the dock: “This is shoddy, you are shoddy! I am going to appeal. This is a miscarriage of justice!”

Deevoy, of Coronation Street, Blackpool had been found guilty at an earlier trial of assaulting a neighbour by pushing him down stairs and punching him whilst they grappled.

The neighbour had complained about noise from Deevoy’s flat.

Deevoy was an anti-fracking protester at gas exploration sites including Preston New Road.

He was back before magistrates to be sentenced for the assault on his neighbour and being drunk and disorderly at Victoria Hospital where he was taken for treatment after his arrest.

Deevoy argued that he had come off worst during the neighbour clash and there was no repeat of the problem.

He made constant interruptions during the proceedings.

He was given a six month community punishment with ten rehabilitation days.

He must also pay £305 costs and was handed a conditional discharge for drunkenness offence.

“I am not paying a penny!”, he was heard shouting as he left he the courtroom.

Blackpool woman accused of threatening Facebook messages

A Blackpool woman made her first appearance at court charged with harassment.

Mary Dixon, 29, of The Promenade, was remanded in custody by the town’s magistrates.

She is accused of sending threatening messages on Facebook in breach of a restraining order.

She will next appear at Teeside Magistrates Court in Cleveland on October 25.

Arrest warrant issued for St Annes man

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a 49-year-old St Annes man.

Carl Blain, of Ilkley Avenue, failed to turn up at Blackpool Magistrates Court to be sentenced for two assaults on the same female.

He also failed to turn up to have a pre -sentence probation report completed.

Man denies drug driving

A Blackpool man accused of drug driving has denied the offence.

Shaun Hardman, 56, of Orme Street, also denied possession of diazepam.

Hardman was bailed by Blackpool Magistrates and his trial will take place on February 8 next year.

Woman jailed for breaching probation

A woman who turned her back on the probation service following her release from prison is behind bars again.

Samantha Crane, 44, of Rawcliffe Street, Blackpool admitted breaching the terms of her post custody supervision.

Blackpool Magistrates gave her seven days imprisonment as punishment.

Her lawyer Howard Green said Crane and her new probation officer did not get along.

Woman denies drink driving

A 58-year-old woman has denied failing to give a breath specimen to police.

Karen Chung, 58, of Wansbeck Avenue, Fleetwood also denied driving while unfit through drink when she appeared before Blackpool Magistrates.

Her trial was fixed for March 1.

Man accused of carrying knife

A man accused of having a knife in public has had his trial adjourned.

Paul Sproat, 37, of Rawcliffe Street, Blackpool was remanded in custody until his case his heard on November 17, the town’s magistrates ruled.

St Annes man accused of assaulting his mum

A St Annes man has admitted breaching his bail by failing to turn up at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Carl Blain, 49, of Ilkley Avenue – who faces two allegations of assaulting his mother – was rebailed until November 4.

Man goes AWOL

A 32-year-old man went AWOL whilst under a community punishment imposed by a court.

He could not be traced by probation staff who were tasked with monitoring Jonathan Cullum.

Blackpool Magistrates heard that Cullum gave false addresses and false landlord names.

He admitted breaching his community punishment imposed in August for a restraining order offence.

Magistrates heard that Cullum had an address in Talbot Road where he can stay.

The court made him the subject of a three month residency order at the Talbot Road address and ordered him to maintain contact with probation.

Man banned from Layton

A man has denied harassing his ex partner.

However, Blackpool Magistrates adjourned proceedings against Bradley Lumb, 29, after his lawyer Brett Chappell said he needed time to present important evidence acquired by his client and his family to the Crown.

Lumb was bailed to an address in Orchard Road, St Annes until he next appears at court on November 11.