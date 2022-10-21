The trio appeared before Blackpool Magistrates Court this week in connection with items being thrown inside the ground towards the Blackburn fans.

They are:

- Chris Jones, 21, of Chislehurst Avenue, Blackpool

- Donald Pollock, 31, of Malvern Avenue, Blackpool

- Jack Oldrid, 33, of Beattock Place, Blackpool

They pleaded guilty to a Section 5 public order act offence and throwing missiles towards the visiting supporters near the pitch.

They were also handed three-year football banning orders. If they breach the order, they could be sentenced to six months in prison.

Lancashire Police said investigations into disorder at the game are ongoing and several Blackburn fans have also been arrested. They are due to appear in court in the coming weeks.

PC Stacey Hardy, West Dedicated Football Officer, said: “We won’t tolerate disorder inside football stadiums and we welcome the banning orders.

"We want stadiums to be safe places for people to enjoy watching football.”

Blackpool FC V Preston North End

Police added they are working with Blackpool and Preston North End FC to ensure a “safe and enjoyable derby day” when the Lancashire rivals meet at Bloomfield Road this weekend.

The Lancashire derby match kicks off at 12.30pm on Saturday (October 22).

Police have issued pre-match advice to all supporters, including changes to supporters routes and areas designated for away fans only.