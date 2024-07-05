This is why four fire engines were at The Cube in Poulton
Four fire engines from Blackpool, South Shore, and Bispham attended a kitchen fire at the bar and restaurant on 2 Breck Road on Wednesday evening.
Firefighters used one hose reel and a toolkit to extinguish the fire and crews remained on the scene for one hour and twenty minutes.
No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
The bar has also been at the centre of repeated vandalism this year with smashed windows and two attempted arson attacks in the space of a month.
Lancashire Police confirmed they were investigating the cause of the fire.