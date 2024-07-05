Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An investigation is underway after a fire broke out at The Cube in Poulton.

Four fire engines from Blackpool, South Shore, and Bispham attended a kitchen fire at the bar and restaurant on 2 Breck Road on Wednesday evening.

Four fire engines were called to The Cube on Wednesday evening. | Google

Firefighters used one hose reel and a toolkit to extinguish the fire and crews remained on the scene for one hour and twenty minutes.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The bar has also been at the centre of repeated vandalism this year with smashed windows and two attempted arson attacks in the space of a month.