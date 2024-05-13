The Cube in Poulton targeted AGAIN as thugs with baseball bats smash windows
A gang of masked thugs armed with baseball bats smashed the windows of The Cube bar in Poulton again last night.
The venue has been repeatedly targeted by vandals and arsonists over recent months - including three attacks in the last month alone.
The latest attack occurred at around 2am this morning when five men wielding baseball bats were captured on CCTV smashing around a dozen window panes.
The windows had only been replaced on Friday after they were damaged in a previous late-night assault on the Breck Road nightspot in April.
A similar incident occurred at the bar a few weeks prior, with five men spotted attempting to set fire to the building and smashing windows on March 28.
Following the April 23 attack, three men - aged 27, 48 and 19 - were later arrested on suspicion of arson not endangering life, criminal damage to a building and theft of a motor vehicle. They were bailed pending further investigations.
Why is The Cube being targeted?
Lancashire Police said it believes these are targeted attacks against the venue in Breck Road.
The force said it does not believe there is a wider threat to residents and neighbouring businesses.
A police spokesperson said: “We were called at 2.14am today (May 13) to the Cube bar, Poulton-le-Fylde, to a report of criminal damage.
“Officers attended and found that several windows had been damaged.
“A search was conducted of the area and enquiries are ongoing.
“Anyone who witnessed the damage being caused or has information, please contact 101 – log 0092 of May 13, 2024.”