These are the faces and stories of 17 Blackpool and Fylde coast criminals locked up in 2021

2. John Kenny

John Kenny used online platforms to engage in "depraved sexual conversations" with people he thought were children, or the parents of children he wished to abuse, police said. But the 30-year-old was subsequently arrested after he failed to realise he was actually talking to undercover law enforcement officers. Kenny, 30, of Watson Road, Blackpool, admitted offences of arranging or facilitating the commission of a child sex offence, attempting to cause a child to watch or look at an image of sexual activity and attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child. He was jailed for four years with an extended licence of three years after appearing at Preston Crown Court on April 1, 2021.

Photo: Lancashire Police