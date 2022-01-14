These are the faces and stories of 17 Blackpool and Fylde coast criminals locked up in 2021

These are 17 Blackpool and Fylde coast criminals that were jailed in 2021:
1. David Carney (pictured left) and Tracey Fielding (pictured right)
David Carney and Tracey Fielding were jailed for a total of 26 years for their involvement in the murder of a Fleetwood man, Raymond Cullen, in October 2019.
Carney, of Victoria Street, Fleetwood, was jailed for life with a minimum term of 16 years and seven months.
Fielding, also of Victoria Street, was sentenced to nine years and nine months in prison.
Photo: Lancashire Police
2. John Kenny
John Kenny used online platforms to engage in "depraved sexual conversations" with people he thought were children, or the parents of children he wished to abuse, police said. But the 30-year-old was subsequently arrested after he failed to realise he was actually talking to undercover law enforcement officers. Kenny, 30, of Watson Road, Blackpool, admitted offences of arranging or facilitating the commission of a child sex offence, attempting to cause a child to watch or look at an image of sexual activity and attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child. He was jailed for four years with an extended licence of three years after appearing at Preston Crown Court on April 1, 2021.
Photo: Lancashire Police
3. Rhys Austin
Rhys Austin, 23, stabbed Danny Wise in Fleetwood at about 8am on June 24, 2020, Lancashire Police said. The force said they had argued online over Austin's mistaken belief the 32-year-old was interested in his partner.
Austin, of Poulton Road, Fleetwood, was jailed for a minimum of 23 years at Preston Crown Court after being found guilty of the murder of Danny Wise.
Photo: Lancashire Police
4. Mark Cranfield (Victim Alec Driver pictured)
Mark Cranfield, 38, repeatedly stamped on Alec Driver's head with both feet at an address in Horsebridge Road in February 2007. Mr Driver, 41, was not able to move or talk following the attack and died in April 2019. Cranfield - who had previously pleaded guilty to attempted murder in 2007 prior to Mr Driver's death - was sentenced to life in prison for murder at Preston Crown Court on June 25, 2021.