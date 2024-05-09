Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The e-bike rider remains in hospital for treatment.

The search continues for a man wanted by police after a person was knocked off an e-bike in Blackpool, resulting in “serious injuries”.

A man was knocked off an e-bike by a blue BMW 5 Series at the junction of Durham Road and Church Street shortly after 5pm on Sunday (April 7).

The e-bike rider, a man in his 20s, suffered “serious injuries” and was taken to hospital where he remained on Thursday (May 9).

Callum Holmes is wanted after a person was knocked off an e-bike in Blackpool (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Officers on Thursday launched a renewed appeal to find Callum Holmes who they wanted to speak to as part of their investigation.

The 38-year-old is described as 6ft 3in tall, of heavy build, with dark brown hair, brown eyes and a crooked nose.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We’ve carried out a number of enquiries offline, and are continuing to ask for your help.”

The force said the collision followed an earlier altercation between the occupants of the BMW, a white Audi and a group of men on nearby Cambridge Road.

One of that group was assaulted and suffered injuries.

Police taped off Church Street and Durham Road following reports of a serious assault

Michael Wilding, 37, of Newton Drive, Blackpool was later charged with grievous bodily harm with intent, causing serious injury by dangerous driving, actual bodily harm and affray.

Ivan Hue, 47, of Condor Grove, Blackpool was also charged with actual bodily harm and affray.

The public have been urged to call 999 for immediate sightings of Holmes.