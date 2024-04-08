Lancashire Police close Church Street in Blackpool after reports of serious incident involving e-bike
A busy road in Blackpool remains taped off following a serious police incident last night.
Police and ambulance crews were called to Church Street after reports of an assault near the junction with Durham Road at around 7.40pm.
Local reports suggest an e-bike was involved in the incident, while others say a machete was recovered from the scene.
Lancashire Police were approached for comment and the force is expected to release details shortly.
Updates to follow...