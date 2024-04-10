Two charged after man knocked off e-bike at junction of Durham Road and Church Street in Blackpool
Two people have been charged after a man was knocked off an e-bike in Blackpool.
A man was knocked off an e-bike by a blue BMW 5 Series at the junction of Durham Road and Church Street shortly after 5pm on Sunday.
The e-bike rider, a man in his 20s, suffered “serious injuries” and was taken to hospital where he remained on Wednesday.
Police said the collision followed an earlier “altercation” between the occupants of the BMW, a white Audi and a group of men on nearby Cambridge Road.
One of that group was assaulted and suffered injuries.
- Michael Wilding, 37, of Newton Drive, Blackpool was charged with grievous bodily harm with intent, causing serious injury by dangerous driving, actual bodily harm and affray.
- Ivan Hue, 47, of Condor Grove, Blackpool, was charged with actual bodily harm and affray.
Both were due to appear at magistrates’ court on April 10.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “An investigation is underway and enquiries are ongoing.”
Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting log number 0896 of April 7.
You can also report information online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.