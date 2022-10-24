Detectives want to speak to three boys who were seen cycling and playing music on the outer path of Heron’s Reach golf course, close to where a woman was raped on Friday, October 14.

They were seen cycling past the Heron Way estate access towards the golf course between 7.10pm and 7.15pm.

The woman was attacked outdoors at around 7.20pm and police think the boys might have seen or heard something which could help with their investigation.

Police patrols were stepped up in the Heron's Reach area after a woman was raped outdoors near the golf course at around 7.20pm on Friday, October 14, 2022

All secondary schools in Blackpool have been asked to help with the police appeal and parents have been informed.

Detectives are appealing for the boys to come forward, as well as anyone else who might have been in the area at the time.

At this stage, Lancashire Police has not said whether the woman knew her attacker or whether she was targeted by a stranger.

The force has also kept the age of the victim private. She continues to be supported by specially trained officers.

On Sunday, October 16 – two days after she was attacked – a 56-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of rape and taken into custody.

He was interviewed and released under investigation, pending further enquiries.

The Lancashire force has been carrying out house to house and CCTV enquiries, as well as stepping up patrols in the area.

It said there is further update to provide at this stage and was unable to say whether it was looking for any further suspects.