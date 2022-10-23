The issues were highlighted recently when Blackpool South MP Scott Benton claimed in Parliament that an 11 year old youth a was a ringleader of delinquents in the area.

The force put a number of posts on its Facebook page on Saturday stating it would continue to tackle the issues in the North Shore ward, which includes an area east of Buchanan Street, south of Talbot Road and on either side of Caunce Street.

Another post stated that, in addition to officers patrolling the area, they would be on Gorton Street – in the Brunswick ward - to listen to residents’ concerns and ideas..

Police have vowed to tackle youth crime in the Brunswick ward and burglaries in 12 areas of the town. But residents have voiced their frustration

However, residents were quick to comment, saying many people were scared to leave their homes by the afternoon and that windows were regularly being smashed by ‘feral’ youths.

One stated: “Why, when you know what issues that area have yet nothing is done.

"People having to live with boarded up windows, having to deal with the youths breaking into their building and still nothing done.

"Residents are sick of telling you the issue but then being ignored or patronised.”

Brunswick area of Blackpool shaded pink on map.

The same resident added: “They break into premises and when asked to leave laugh and say "what you going to do, call the police?"’.

"It’s beyond a joke now . We either bow down to them or we get stones thrown at us or windows, doors, wires ripped out in the buildings.”

Another resident stated: “I think collectively we have voiced our concerns many times and been consistently ignored, with crime spiralling out of control.

"I think we are all thoroughly fed up of the inaction of the police where obvious crime is occurring.”

A Blackpool Police representative replied: “I completely understand your frustrations.

"We have witnessed some of the appalling behaviour ourselves and can assure you that when we have sufficient evidence, those offenders are arrested and prosecuted.

"But evidence is key. We need CCTV or witness evidence to bring people to justice. If you can give me any specific log or crime numbers where you feel we haven’t investigated fully, please let me know and I will personally review them.”

In another post, police said officers covering the Blackpool area will patrol 12 pre-selected areas that have seen recent incidents of burglary, and engage with residents, give safety advice, fill out questionnaires and leaflet drop.

This will continue for the next 12 weeks.

Inspector John Jennings-Wharton said: “Everyone has a right to feel safe in their own home and in the wider community, and burglary can very easily change that.

“This initiative allows us to visit residents face-to-face and address any concerns. We take all reports very seriously and want the community to be reassured that we are acting on community intelligence to tackle burglary.”