Project ADDER – which stands for Addiction, Diversion, Disruption, Enforcement and Recovery – has been running since January 2021.

It focuses on working in partnership to address the root causes of drugs misuse and break down supply chains in the resort.

From January 2021 to September 2022, 103 arrests and 108 charges were made within the Blackpool area in relation to Project ADDER.

£300,000 worth of drugs and £58,000 of cash were also seized, along with nine vehicles, 135 mobile phones and 21 weapons.

Det Supt Becky Smith said: “Project ADDER has changed the lives of so many people in Blackpool, and the whole team agree that it has been one of the most rewarding projects that we have worked on.”

103 multi-agency cuckooing interventions were also made through Operation Fosston – a multi-agency response to criminal gangs targeting vulnerable members of the community to facilitate exploitation.

14 people were also arrested in connection with drugs offences after strikes under the name Operation Banshee – a dedicated operation focused on a Greater Manchester based county line supplying Class A drugs in Blackpool.

Police officers and staff from the dedicated Project ADDER team recently got together with Blackpool Council, health services and youth support groups to celebrate the success of its launch.

The programme involves coordinated law enforcement activity together with expended diversionary programmes, treatment and recovery services.

Officers said this was in addition to existing work that will ensure people in need of help can access support.

“We have worked really hard as a partnership in Blackpool to get the most out of this unique opportunity and the results show that,” Det Supt Becky Smith added.

“Having a dedicated team of officers working alongside practitioners from partner agencies allows for offenders to be put to justice and victims to receive the support they deserve.”

You can report any information to Lancashire Police by calling 101 or reporting online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111