The vehicle was stolen from the South Shore area during the early hours of Wednesday morning, September 14.

The car was then set on fire on the grounds of Blackpool Cricket Club in Stanley Park.

Detectives on Thursday (October 20) released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to trace in connection with the incident.

The images show the man was wearing a puffer jacket with fur lined hood.

If you recognise the man or have any information that may help police, call 101 or email [email protected] quoting log reference number LC-20220914-0205.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Do you recognise this man? Police want to speak to him after a car was stolen before being set alight on the grounds of Blackpool Cricket Club (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Preventing car and vehicle theft

Follow these simple rules to help protect your vehicle from thieves:

- Lock your vehicle

- Keep the keys safe

- Be aware of carjackers

- Park responsibly

- Watch for illegal tow trucks

